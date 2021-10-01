Covid-19: Merck announces positive results of its antiviral and plans to seek marketing

The vaccines are there, but the treatments are still pending. Not for long ? The American laboratory Merck announced this Friday apparently promising results of its antiviral Molnupiravir against severe forms of Covid-19. This treatment would halve the severe forms following infection with SARS-CoV-2. Enough to convince the group to quickly request a marketing application in the United States and then in the rest of the world.

These “intermediate” results come from the phase 3 clinical trial carried out on 775 patients with at least one risk factor and divided into two groups: one who received the treatment, the other who took a placebo. 7.3% of patients in the first group were hospitalized or died within 29 days of infection, compared to 14.1% of those in the second group. All tested positive and suffered from “mild to moderate” symptoms.

(1 / n) Merck and Ridgeback’s oral Molnupiravir (MK-4482 / EIDD-2801) a therapeutically administered ribonucleoside analogue: 7.3% receiving Molnupiravir were hospitalized & 0 deaths compared with 14.1% hospitalized & 8 deaths for those given placebo p = 0.0012https : //t.co/25Ln3THS44 https://t.co/KPc8aTotgs – Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) October 1, 2021

“It is a molecule that we know and one of the most anticipated treatments, and these results are encouraging. But with several limitations, for example they are not average patients because they are at risk, ”comments infectiologist Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, head of clinic at Bichat hospital.



Request for marketing “as soon as possible”

The laboratory specifies that these results, which therefore relate to a relatively small sample, were not affected by the type of variant. Clearly, Molnupiravir would work just as well on people infected with the Delta variant as it does on others. Note also that the frequency of side effects was similar in the two groups.

As always with this kind of press release, you have to be cautious and wait and see what comes out of the full analysis, by independent experts, of the data from the clinical trial. These are not yet available online on the dedicated site.