Covid-19: the number of deaths up 3% in France, up to 78% in Guadeloupe

MORTALITY – According to statistics published by INSEE, the number of deaths recorded in metropolitan France between June and September 2021 is 3% higher than that observed in 2019. An excess mortality which jumps by 78% in Guadeloupe and 69% in Martinique.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have consequences on mortality. According to statistics published this Friday by INSEE, for the whole of France, the number of deaths is 3% higher over the period from June 1 to September 20 compared to the same period of 2019 (178,075 deaths, +5,799). It is significantly higher for people aged 65 to 74 (+ 8.9%) and for 75-84 (+ 6%), and in Corsica (+ 8%), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 7%) or in Occitania (+ 6%).

All the info on Delta variant: France facing a fourth wave

But these territories are far from being the ones experiencing the biggest surge in mortality. The West Indies, hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic this summer, recorded significantly higher excess mortality. The number of deaths thus increased by 78% in Guadeloupe and by 69% in Martinique between June 1 and September 20, compared to the same period of 2019.

+ 227% increase for the month of August in Guadeloupe

“In Guadeloupe, the increase in deaths was very clear at the beginning of August and accelerated in the middle of the month: the deaths occurring during the month of August 2021 are thus more than three times higher than those of August 2019 (+227 %), while the deaths in June and July 2021 are at the same level as in 2019 “, observes INSEE. “In Martinique, the increase in deaths began in July. The increase in deaths is also very significant there in August, but a little less than in Guadeloupe” (+ 175%), notes INSEE. In these two departments of the West Indies, in September we see a return to mortality levels close to 2019.

Read also LIVE – Covid-19: follow the latest information

Vaccine shunned, hospitals saturated: the Covid epidemic out of control in Guyana

Between June 1 and September 20, deaths in 2021 are also significantly higher than those in 2019 in Guyana (+ 55%, with a continuous increase in deaths since the end of May) and in Reunion (also affected by an epidemic dengue fever) with an increase of 21%. In Mayotte, the increase is 16%.

On the same subject

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.