Covid: you can now get vaccinated with Pfizer at your doctor or pharmacist

Their method of conservation has been simplified. Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines no longer need to be stored at an extremely low temperature (-70 °), a refrigerator is sufficient. Also, wholesalers began to deliver it this Thursday to pharmacies and doctors’ offices, which can now keep it more easily. “Laboratory stability studies have shown that they could be stored at minus 20 ° for 14 days and at 5 ° for 31 days”, explains Véronique Jung, pharmacist in charge at OCP, wholesaler-distributor, in the TF1 report at the top of the article.

These deliveries are only the first in a long list: nearly 23,000 vials of the vaccine had already been ordered by health professionals on the eve of the start of vaccination in pharmacies and doctors. “The Pfizer vaccine must be made up before being injected into the patient”, specifies Michel Barsoum, doctor of pharmacy, who must himself mix the vaccines with sodium chloride. A gesture remunerated two euros more by the Health Insurance.