    Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record ahead of Messi

    Tuesday, Lionel Messi had splashed the lawn of the Parc des Princes with his talent by scoring his first goal in the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City (2-0), for the second group match of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s response was not long in coming.

    Indeed, the Portuguese star offered this Wednesday victory to Manchester United against Villarreal (2-1) in the last seconds of added time. While he scored his 136th Champions League goal, the former Real Madrid and Juventus player has now scored against 37 different clubs in this competition. As revealed by the @PSSportsFR Twitter account, this is the best total for a player ahead of Lionel Messi (36). The battle therefore continues to rage between the two best players of the 21st century.

    to summarize

    Author of Manchester United’s winning goal against Villarreal (2-1) in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo set himself a new record ahead of his alter ego, Lionel Messi.

