    cryptocurrency value jumps 10% to $ 47,000

    At ten o’clock this morning the value of the cryptocurrency has risen sharply after a week of decline.

    It’s the big yoyo. After experiencing a slow gradual decline, the value of bitcoin climbed this Friday, October 1 to 47,200 dollars (40,000 euros). A lightning hike in just a few minutes.

    The peak was reached around 10:45 am. Screenshot

    Several reasons can explain this renewed interest from buyers, such as the intervention of Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve of the United States. During a hearing before Congress, the regulator explained that he did not “no intention»To ban cryptocurrencies. A very reassuring signal for investors.


    This statement directly echoes the Chinese authorities’ decision to limit the growth of these digital assets. The Chinese Central Bank on Friday banned financial institutions, payment companies and internet companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading. According to financial media Bloomberg, all transactions with these currencies are now illegal.

