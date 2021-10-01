Curfew lifted in Réunion, Finland vaccinates its minks

Managed jointly by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Ile-de-France, the prefecture, the departmental council, the city of Saint-Denis and the Paris fire brigade, the center was opened on 6 April to stop the chains of contamination, in a poor department particularly affected by excess mortality linked to the pandemic.

The Stade de France vaccinodrome where more than half a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered closed on Thursday, the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture announced.

The causes of the fire are not known at the moment, said Minister of Health Attila Cseke, adding that an investigation had been opened.

“The firefighters are still inside the hospital but the fire has been extinguished,” said spokesman for the local inspectorate, Razvan Parconie. According to him, a hundred patients had to be evacuated.

“Nine patients died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of the hospital for infectious diseases in Constanta,” a Romanian city on the shores of the Black Sea, said the General Inspectorate of Human Services. ’emergency.

A new fire in a hospital in Romania, the third in less than a year, claimed the lives of nine Covid-19 patients in Constanta (south-east).

11:13 am: Fourth consecutive record of deaths in Russia

A new record of deaths and contaminations which are skyrocketing: Russia continued this Friday to be shaken by a serious fourth wave of Covid-19 favored by the Delta variant and a laborious vaccination campaign.

For the fourth day in a row, the country recorded a record of daily deaths with 887 deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the report released by the government. The day before, there were 867 deaths.

11:10 am: Total lifting of the curfew in Réunion and reopening of nightclubs

The health situation having improved on Reunion Island, the prefecture announced on Friday a total lifting of the curfew and a reopening of nightclubs from Monday.

The “loosening” measures were taken by the prefect “in view of favorable health data” indicates the prefecture.

The abolition of gauges in shops and the end of the obligation to wear a mask in establishments open to the public will also come into force on Monday.

10:03 am: In Syria, hospitals hard hit by the explosion of Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in Syria and reached critical levels, officials said on Friday, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed and unable to cope with the situation.

In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is inadequate, and basic medical supplies and vaccine doses are lacking.

As the number of contaminations skyrockets across the country, the areas that seem most affected by the latest wave of the pandemic are those still beyond government control in northern Syria.

In the Idlib region, where nearly half of the more than three million inhabitants have been displaced by the conflict, the number of daily infections recorded has risen sharply and now often exceeds 1,000 cases per day.

9:17 am: Sri Lanka lifts part of its anti-Covid-19 restrictions

Sri Lanka partially lifted the containment measures introduced for nearly six weeks on Friday to contain a ferocious wave of Covid-19, however maintaining a nighttime curfew and the ban on large gatherings.



Travel between provinces is also prohibited. The number of people attending weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 10 until October 15. Sporting events may take place, but without spectators.



8:53 am: 1,692 classes closed in France

The Ministry of National Education announced on Friday that 1,692 classes were currently closed due to a case of covid, or 0.32%. Currently, a class is closed from the first case but from next week, an experiment in primary schools will be launched in ten departments.

As soon as a positive case occurs in a class, all the students in it will be tested. Those who test positive for the coronavirus will be sent home and will take courses in distance. Read more here.

8:39 am: EU extends export controls on vaccines





Brussels will extend until the end of December its mechanism for controlling exports of anti-Covid vaccines produced in the EU, in order to guarantee supplies to the 27 in the face of “uncertainties” fueled by the emergence of new variants, announced this Thursday the European Commission.

In practice, this mechanism requires, before any export of vaccines outside the EU by a laboratory, to obtain the green light from the Member State from which the doses are dispatched. This decision must then be confirmed by the Commission.

10%

Fifteen of the 54 African countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their population against Covid-19, while half of the countries on the continent have only vaccinated 2% or less, the Organization’s office announced on Thursday. World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa. Nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, had reached the 10% target in early September, and six others stepped up to meet it by month-end thanks to increased vaccine deliveries , according to the WHO regional office. Among the champions of vaccination on the continent, Seychelles and Mauritius have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their inhabitants, Morocco 48%, Tunisia, Comoros and Cape Verde more than 20%.

6:52 am: After nine months without a beach, first swim for the Havanese

“This is the best news for two years”, rejoices Ana Gloria, who bathes in Bacuranao, in the east of Havana. Deprived of beaches for nine months due to the coronavirus, the inhabitants of the Cuban capital do not shy away from their pleasure.

On Thursday morning, the 17-year-old came to enjoy it with her mother and her boyfriend. “I couldn’t wait for it to reopen!” », She says, delighted to be able to benefit from« the beach, the open air, the sun, the sand ».

On Wednesday evening, the authorities in Havana announced the reopening of the beaches and swimming pools – the latter at 50% of their capacity -, as well as of the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard of the capital and the meeting place of all Havanese. .

A few days earlier, Cubans had already started to move closer to a return to normalcy, when eight of the country’s 15 provinces, including Havana, reopened restaurants, bars and other public places, with limited capacity.