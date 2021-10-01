Cyril Hanouna addicted to drugs? The facilitator reveals what he is fueled by

For a little over ten years, Cyril Hanouna has occupied the post of television presenter and has been delighting his “fanzouzes” with his boundless energy. Although his show Do not touch My TV is more “reasonable” this season, in particular because there are more societal subjects, for a long time he made completely crazy happenings with his columnists. What sometimes give rise to the craziest rumors, such as that of drug taking. Asked by The Parisian, the 47-year-old host reacted to this gossip.

On the occasion of the release of his first book What the French told me, co-written with the editorialist Christophe Barbier (on October 6, published by Fayard), Cyril Hanouna answered questions from readers of the Parisian. One of them recalled that he was not unanimous and asked him what he wanted to answer to his detractors. “Before, some critics could hurt me. Now i move on. But when they still say that I am the animator with the noodles in the underpants, it bothers me, for example. This sequence, I do not regret it. I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again if it makes me laugh“he replied.





The dad of Lino (9 years old) and Bianca (10 years old) then reacted to the rumor that he was fueled by illicit substances. “I have never smoked a cigarette, let alone a joint. I don’t even drink alcohol. I am afraid of everything. I know there is coke on TV. But I’ve never seen guys make tracks in front of me, neither in the dressing rooms, nor elsewhere“, he confided. Cyril Hanouna added that he only fueled sport and his enthusiasm is simply due to the fact that he is very happy to be on the air. “There was a time when I had it less, and it showed. Today i am having fun“, he concluded the subject.