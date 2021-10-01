Cyril Hanouna not vaccinated against Covid for an astonishing reason: “My father, a doctor, yells at me”

For more than a year, the coronavirus has unfortunately been invited into everyone’s life. After having undergone confinements or even curfews in France, the French can breathe a little more since the arrival of the vaccine. But not all are ready to take the plunge yet, including Cyril Hanouna.

September 30, 2021, The Parisian revealed an interview with the presenter of Do not touch My TV (C8) on the occasion of the release of his first book What the French told me, co-written with columnist Christophe Barbier (scheduled for release on October 6, published by Fayard). After having mentioned his children Lino (9 years old) and Bianca (10 years old) or having responded to the rumor that he uses illicit substances, Cyril Hanouna was asked about the vaccine. The opportunity for some to learn that he did not jump the course.





The 47-year-old presenter explained: “JI am not vaccinated because I am afraid. Not from the vaccine, but injections in general.“ And that does not please his father, who is a doctor as he has often said in his broadcasts. “He yells at me“, he confessed. While waiting to perhaps be vaccinated, Cyril Hanouna is tested every two days because, as for the restaurant or the cinemas, the sanitary pass is required to go to the set of his show. “I especially ask myself the question for my children. I want them to be able to see their grandparents safely but, at the same time, I am afraid that there is a risk for them. Imagine there are negative effects, I’ll never forgive myself“, concluded the one who is also in command of Balance your post.