Cyril Hanouna reveals why he is not vaccinated against Covid-19

Cyril Hanouna is on all fronts. Host of “Touche pas à mon poste”, of “Balance ton poste”, the strong man of C8 will release on October 6 a book called “What the French told me”, which he co-wrote with columnist Christophe Barbier. Eager to fully cover the next presidential election in 2022, the producer is preparing a political program, “Already yours to vote”, which should be on the air soon. In addition to political news, Cyril Hanouna did not fail in his broadcasts to decipher with his band the health crisis that has raged since March 2020. And while more than 66% of the French have received their two doses of vaccine, the influential 47-year-old media man cracked a revelation.





In an interview with Le Parisien where he answered without taboo the questions of the readers of the daily, Cyril Hanouna confided that he had still not passed the course of the vaccination against the Covid-19. “Personally, I am not vaccinated because I am afraid. Not from the vaccine, but injections in general. My father, who is a doctor, yells at me. In the meantime, I get tested every other day“, recognized the host.

In the process, Cyril Hanouna said he feared in particular the vaccination for his children, Lino (9 years old) and Bianca (10 years old). “I especially ask myself the question for my children. I want them to be able to see their grandparents safely but, at the same time, I am afraid that there is a risk for them. Imagine there are negative effects, I’ll never forgive myself“, he explained.

