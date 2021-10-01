More

    Danger on AirTags, the Google Maps widget and new major shortage

    Did not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Thursday, September 30: AirTags have a security flaw, Google Maps offers a new widget and new issues hit the distribution. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

    A significant vulnerability for the Apple AirTag

    The Apple AirTag is the latest product invented by Apple to create a new range. Unfortunately, it seems that it is possible to easily integrate a malicious link with the system handling the loss of the accessory.

    Google Maps gets a real widget

    To prepare for Android 12, Google is updating its Google Maps mapping application. The app gains an iOS-inspired widget which is quite handy.

    Tech prices will inflate

    Without really getting out of the previous shortage, the tech market is facing new problems. Electricity rationing in China is expected to strain distribution in the coming weeks, and a sharp rise in the price of copper foil is expected to have a direct impact on the price of motherboards and graphics cards.

    Several regions of China impose rationing of electricity consumption. Consequence: Factories are idling and this can greatly affect your future purchases of tech products.
