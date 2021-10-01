Daniel Craig’s confidences in Figaro Magazine

MAINTENANCE – At the end of his fifth and last appearance in his agent 007 costume, the British actor confided in our journalist exceptionally.

“I will surely be a little jealous of the next one.Who would have thought, fifteen years ago, that Daniel Craig would sketch a form of regret when giving up his number 007? He himself could not imagine it when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson invited him to take tests to succeed Pierce Brosnan in the role of James Bond… which he firmly believed to decline. Then subscribed to supporting roles in independent cinema, this discreet and passionate British actor feared to see his life transformed forever. The sequel confirmed it. And the story that was written between Daniel Craig and James Bond was worthy of the best episodes of the franchise. As the final chapter opens, with the release, Wednesday, October 6, of To die can wait , the emotion is therefore palpable. By granting us one of his very rare interviews, he allowed us to share it with him.

THE FIGARO MAGAZINE. – What is your state of mind a few days before the world release of your last James