Deacon returns to clash with Henry!

Long questioned in the columns of L’Equipe, Corinne Deacon did not spare Amandine Henry, in whom “she no longer trusted” as captain.

Les Bleues did not miss their comeback in September. Mercilessly with Greece (10-0), the French women’s team then provided the essentials against Slovenia by winning on the wire (3-2). Two victories good for confidence. “It was a good gathering from all points of view”, also greeted Corinne Deacon in an interview with The team, the French coach having particularly appreciated the state of mind displayed by her players.

She herself has decided to change her management, thus showing herself to be closer to her group, especially during “off” times. Another strong gesture, the former defender chose to give back the captain’s armband to Wendie Renard, from whom she had withdrawn it in 2017 and with whom she has “Resumed dialogue”. Conversely, a point of no return seems to have been reached with Amandine Henry, his former captain, who had not hesitated to step up to the point of pointing the finger at his management.

We can’t have a player who gets out of the way

"From the moment you appoint someone captain, it is imperative to have confidence, she said, adding: "I no longer trust Amandine as a captain. " And if Corinne Deacon took care to specify that"Amandine is a selectable player", her future with the Blue seems blocked even though she actually performs the performances necessary to be recalled, as recognized by the tricolor coach.





“We talk a lot about state of mind, everyone uses this word to all the sauces. Behind there is a very precise definition. How does the group live? What is the share of investment of each player in the life of the group? You have to work with people who are confident. If we want to move in the same direction, we can’t have a player who gets out of the way ”, she developed, adding: “Our role is to find the right complementarities. There is the performance, the state of mind, the life of the group… ”

The interview with Amandine Henry in which she criticized the management of Corinne Deacon has indeed sealed the divorce between the two women. “It’s a subject that, for me, should have been dealt with internally. I was surprised because I was not aware of what was dowry. Before talking about it to the media, it would have been nice to just talk to the person concerned. It’s good, at times, to wash your dirty laundry with the family ”, she confided on the subject.

