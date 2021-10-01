Death of Michael Tylo, face of the Young and the Restless, glory and beauty

Passionate about Hollywood cinema from the 10s to the 70s, he follows with interest the current evolution of the 7th Art industry, and watches everything that passes in front of him: French comedy, thriller from the 90s, Palme d’Or forgotten or films of the moment. And with the time he has left, series.

American actor Michael Tylo has died at 72. Lovers of soap operas know him well since he appeared in “Love, glory and beauty”, “The Young and the Restless” or “Haine et passions”.

American actor Michael Tylo died on September 29 at the age of 72. He was one of the faces of television in the 90s and especially for soaps viewers. From 1981 to 1985, he played the role of Quinton of the Chamberlain family in Haine et Passions, a role he would find for a few episodes in the mid-90s.





After being spotted in the skin of the villainous Ramone in The New Adventures of Zorro, he was hired in 1992 to play Alexander “Blade” Bladeson in The Young and the Restless. He played the role for two years, before playing his evil twin, “Dick”, whom Blade was trying to flee.

He continues with another successful soap, Love, Glory and Beauty, in which he is Sherman Gale. From 2001, he found a few secondary roles in the cinema, notably in My friend Mac hero of the stars, Longshot and Prototype.

In 2014, he joined the DC Comics universe to dub the supervillain Deathstroke in Nightwing: The Series, then puts a stop to his career.