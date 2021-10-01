Death of Olivier Libaux, soul of the Nouvelle Vague group, at 57

DISAPPEARANCE – Revealed alongside Jérôme Rousseau in the Objects and creator of this training which brought bossa-nova up to date, the guitarist and composer was found dead at home on Tuesday.

Music had allowed him to travel around the world with the Nouvelle Vague project. Initiated with producer Marc Collin, this formation offered bossa-nova covers of new wave and post-punk songs. This variable geometry training had revealed many performers since 2004.

Tall silhouette, cap, mischievous smile, this deadpan guitarist was an outstanding host. A sensitive and discreet enthusiast, for whom music was much more than an activity. He passed away at home, far too early, at the age of 57. The reasons for his death have not been communicated.

You had to see him, a few years ago, leave the Sony Music offices, radiant, with Jérôme Rousseaux. The two former accomplices had organized the reissue of their two founding albums, released in the early 1990s under the name of Objects. A time when the dream of high-level pop sung in French had not yet disappeared.

If it had taken him time to recover from the end of the adventure, Libaux had not lost the taste for risk. We must listen again The heroine in the bath, paradoxical musical comedy played with Katerine, Lio, Helena Noguerra and Dalcan, released in 2003, to be convinced of it. Four years later, Imbécile, with JP Nataf and Barbara Carlotti, pursued a then unexplored path, which then found a successful extension on stage.





In 2010, Olivier did us the honor of a visit to our studios at Figaro with Nouvelle Vague for a small exclusive concert as part of our “Live”.

Four years and various tours later, he had brilliantly revisited the repertoire of Queens of the Stone Age in an acoustic version with an array of international voices (Shivaree, Emiliana Torrini …). The result was acclaimed by Josh Homme himself, and marked beyond anyone’s expectations.

The group Nouvelle Vague, with which it recorded six albums, had postponed its North American tour scheduled for September until 2022: fourteen concerts were scheduled in Canada and the United States, from New York to Los Angeles, from Washington to San Francisco. A major English tour was also scheduled for spring 2022.