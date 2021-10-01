Dell offers an i7 11th gen + RTX 3050 config at 946 €

If you are looking for a laptop designed for gaming at a good price, now is the time to look to the Dell brand. The Vostro 7510 laptop PC with its integrated GTX 3050 is priced at 946.30 euros instead of an excessive price of over 2000 euros.

Gamers know it: betting on a laptop with a powerful configuration often means exploding your budget. Right now, the Vostro 7510 laptop from Dell can be found at a much more reasonable price than the base price. It offers an interesting combo with an 11th generation i7 as well as an RTX 3050. A nice technical sheet that benefits from a better price on the brand’s official website.

What to remember about the Dell Vostro 7510

Premium design

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 + Intel Core i7 11800H combo

Ultra-fast 512GB NVMe SSD

Instead of a strikethrough price of € 2,103.26 which is much too excessive for this configuration, the Dell Vostro 7510 laptop PC is now much more interesting, going to € 946.30 on the official website.

A gaming-oriented laptop with an elegant design

The Dell Vostro 7510 is clearly a gaming oriented PC, but unlike some competing models, it puts some effort into the design and offers an elegant look comparable to an ultrabook, with the matte black color of the chassis. It benefits from a fairly compact format, thanks to its weight of 1.8 kg and its 15.6-inch diagonal screen. It will therefore be compact when traveling, especially with its thickness of only 14.02 mm. The panel displays a Full HD definition of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which allows a good display density. In addition, the screen is equipped with anti-glare to allow you to enjoy your entertainment outdoors.

This laptop offers a fairly complete connection, there are two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt ™ 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a jack. Bluetooth 5.0 is also part of the game to connect wireless accessories. Regarding autonomy, the manufacturer promises up to 8 hours of autonomy, but we should not expect more from a laptop dedicated to gaming, because the components require a lot of gaming resources.





A solid setup for demanding gamers

Dell’s Vostro 7510 is capable of meeting the needs of the most avid gamer. Under the hood, this laptop has a fairly muscular configuration. It features an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, octo-core clocked up to 4.6 Ghz, as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which can run the majority of recent video games in excellent conditions.

For the rest of the components, we find 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD which will bring a welcome dose of responsiveness to the entire system, and reduce loading time. With this setup, demanding applications will run smoothly. The laptop is even capable of supporting extensive multitasking in office automation or even content creation (video, photo editing, etc.). In addition, this model has a thermal system, which allows the speed of the fans to be increased to cool the system when you need a power boost during the game thanks to the faster operation of the processors.

