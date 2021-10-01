Demon’s Souls PS5: sales unveiled, full box for the remake?

Demon’s Souls was undoubtedly the big game of the launch of the PS5 with Spider-Man Miles Morales: almost a year later, the time has come to take stock and Sony unveils a first number.

Bluepoint Games is definitely a studio that is on the rise. After officiating on the splendid remake of Shadow of the Colossus on PS4, the firm has reiterated its partnership with Sony for the acclaimed redesign of Demon’s Souls. The result was largely up to expectations and had interfered in the line-up of the PS5, serving as a true technological showcase for the console.

Almost a million and a half Demon’s Souls in the wild

To say the least, Bluepoint Games has a proven track record. So much so that he has just been bought by Sony, and then joined PlayStation Studios alongside Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Bend Studios and Sucker Punch. On this occasion, Sony took the opportunity to confirm that Demon’s Souls had sold 1.4 million copies since its release on November 12, 2020. A certain success for this title which accompanies the first year of the launch of a machine, the park of which is not yet very large, and which could well encourage Sony to produce more remakes.

For now, it’s impossible to know what Bluepoint Games is working on. A new reimagining of a cult game, already released? A totally original franchise, for the first time in its history? We will have to be patient to get to the bottom of it, but by then the bets are off and the hopes are high. Perhaps this would be an opportunity to resuscitate certain flagship licenses… Any forecasts?





