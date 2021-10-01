devices, cables and chargers are coming, here’s how to spot them

USB-C now offers a load of up to 240W and a speed of up to 40 Gbps thanks to USB 4. The USB-IF consortium has implemented logos to better understand the capabilities of the products.

USB-C quickly became a standard in the tech industry. This reversible connector is rather practical, because it allows to pass several different protocols and to adapt according to the capacities of the devices: data with USB, video with DisplayPort, energy with PowerDelivery or all at the same time with Thunderbolt. It is also a standard which evolves through the work of the USB-IF, responsible for editing the new rules of the standard. Latest development in preparation: the switch to USB-C 2.1 and the arrival of USB 4 based on Thunderbolt.

To support these developments, the USB-IF unveiled logos to better identify products compatible with the latest standards.

A particularly understandable logo

This time, no “superspeed” or “megacharge” to understand, the USB-IF made it easy. Compatible products may simply display a logo indicating a load of up to 240W or a speed of up to 40 Gb / s, or both at the same time.





As you can see, USB4 or USB-C 2.1 certified devices will be able to display their maximum capacity directly on the box. For example a speed of up to 40 Gb / s, or a speed of up to 20 Gb / s if it is their capacities. The cables will also be entitled to their logo, which may indicate a load at 60 or 240W for example. Finally, as we said, it will be possible to combine the two indications to display a 40 Gb / s compatibility and load at 240W. Rather practical for a state-of-the-art PC for example.

Shippers are also entitled to their logo. Obviously here, the flow indication is unnecessary and the marks will only be able to display the maximum load capacity. A 240W certified charger can offer Power Delivery up to 240W to any type of device: PC, tablet, smartphone, headset, controller, etc.

There now remains the problem of counterfeits. On paper, smaller brands will run little risk of printing a fake certification logo on their products. With the load capacity which continues to rise, we advise you to buy your cables in trusted brands without necessarily going towards the lowest prices.