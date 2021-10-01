Diego Costa targeted by police intervention in Brazil

Returning to Brazil since mid-August, where he engaged with Atlético Mineiro, Diego Costa was the target of a police operation on Thursday, as part of an investigation into alleged criminal activities, including money laundering, linked to a gambling site.
The federal police of the state of Sergipe (north-west), where Diego Costa is from, said in a statement that an unidentified player “Is presumed to be at the head of the financing of a criminal system”. The authority did not wish to disclose the names of the people “Possibly involved in this investigation”. The sites Globo Esporte and Spear assure for their part that the player in question is indeed the former Spanish striker of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
The police operation deployed Thursday, baptized “Operation Distraction”, is looking for corroborating evidence “Alleged practices of exploitation of gambling, money laundering, monetary evasion and criminal organization in connection with a gambling site”, according to the official report.
For their part, Brasileirao Galo executives said in a statement that they were not aware of the alleged facts, which allegedly occurred before the player arrived at the club, without mentioning his name. “However, Atlético Mineiro is in the process of finding out about […] what happened in order to bring him […] all the necessary support ”.