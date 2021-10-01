Dieselgate 2, the return? Volkswagen still suspected of cheating

While at this very moment, the European authorities are putting pressure on the German group to compensate more quickly the customers harmed by the dieselgate, and in all the countries of Europe, here is that a new paving stone could be thrown in the polluting cheating pond.

Indeed, in Austria, consumers have lodged a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), for suspicion use of software to modulate Nox emissions (nitrogen oxides), the same people involved in the dieselgate scandal of 2015.

We still speak in the conditional today because none of this has been proven, and Volkswagen has even reacted by claiming that this software is “admissible” (see below). The manufacturer is not (yet) officially prosecuted at the time of this writing.

But what are we talking about?

A system of temperature windows

Some consumers, owners of Volkswagen diesel models, after some investigation, noticed that software was included in the lines of code of the engine management. He’s been nominated “temperature windowTo put it simply, it would simply deactivate the EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) valve below 15 degrees, and above 33 degrees. It would do the same when the vehicle is traveling at more than 1000 m d On the other hand, in more “normal” conditions and of course during the test phases during homologation, it works and allows the emissions to be properly controlled, which is not the case in real conditions.

Because yes, in Austria, as in many countries, it is less than 15 degrees on average for several months of the year, and cars often drive at more than 1000 m altitude.

So it would look like, as when the faking software was discovered in 2015, to an “invalidation” system within the meaning of European regulation n ° 715/2007, which is illegal. This regulation stipulates that systems which detect “ltemperature, vehicle speed, engine speed in rpm, transmission, vacuum or any other parameter for the purpose of activating, modulating, delaying or deactivating the operation of any part of the engine control system. emissions, which reduces the efficiency of the control system“





One of the Advocates General of the CJEU, Athanasios Rantos, has already issued an intermediate opinion, which considers that this software does indeed represent an invalidation system. For him, if these devices are in principle prohibited, even if exceptions exist, in particular for “the protection of the engine against damage or an accident and for the safe operation of the vehicle” (article 5 of the regulation), for the in this case, they can not play. Because according to him, the device in question “serves mainly to spare parts such as the EGR valve, the EGR exchanger and the diesel particulate filter”.

Volkswagen considers its software “admissible”

For its part, Volkswagen is justified, and precisely takes refuge behind the exception to this regulation.

Because for the brand, prevention is the goal of the software. She communicated in this direction by affirming: “According to the opinion of the Advocate General, a thermal window can be justified if it is intended to prevent, for example, a malfunction of the EGR valve having a sudden effect on the operation of the engine itself, without these consequences being avoidable through regular vehicle maintenance. This is in paragraph 125 of the opinion. According to the criteria established by the Advocate General in his Opinion, thermal windows used in vehicles of the VW group remain admissible. Their purpose is to prevent sudden and immediate risks of engine damage.“.

This reaction already represents an acknowledgment of the existence of this software. It remains to be seen whether, as Volkswagen claims, it is legal, or on the contrary, as the CJEU Advocate General claims, it is an illegal invalidation system.

The judges of the CJEU generally following the recommendations of their Advocates General, An investigation should be carried out quickly. Case to follow. But if it were to go to the end and prove that the software is illegal, the aggrieved consumers could go so far as to request the resolution of the sale of their car, which would have enormous financial consequences for Volkswagen.