DIRECT. Covid-19: 1,692 classes closed and 5,242 students infected

10:24 am. Syria: hospitals hard hit by the explosion of Covid cases. The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in Syria and reached critical levels, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed and unable to cope with the situation.

In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is inadequate, and basic medical supplies and vaccine doses are lacking. In the Idlib region, where nearly half of the more than three million inhabitants have been displaced by the conflict, the number of daily infections recorded has risen sharply and now often exceeds 1,000 cases per day.

10:11 am. Covid-19 epidemic: why there is reason to be optimistic. On the front of the epidemic, the sky is blue. The lights are green, despite a slight upward tremor in some areas. Consequently, the wearing of the mask at the primary level is lifted in 47 departments. To read here.

9:53 am. Nearly 200,000 saliva tests in schools. Nearly 200,000 saliva tests were performed on students and staff in various schools across the country, between September 20 and 27, according to National Education.

9:39. 1,692 classes closed according to National Education. Over the last seven days 5,242 students have tested positive for Covid-19 as well as 235 staff from National Education.

9:28 am. Sri Lanka is lifting some of its restrictions. Sri Lanka partially lifts the containment measures introduced for nearly six weeks this Friday to contain a ferocious wave of Covid-19, however maintaining a nighttime curfew and the ban on large gatherings.

Travel between provinces is also prohibited. The number of people attending weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 10 until October 15. Sporting events may take place, but without spectators.

9:04 am. A vintage of the Nobel Prizes under the seal of the essential Covid. Pioneers of anti-Covid vaccines or top geneticists, Belarusian opponents or freedom of the press, a non-Western novelist? The 2021 Nobel Prizes are awarded from Monday with the undoubtedly essential seal of the pandemic.

Will they have to wait or will they be sacred this year? The Hungarian Katalin Kariko and the American Drew Weissman are considered nobelists for having paved the way for the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, already injected to more than a billion people around the world to protect them from Covid-19.

8:49 am. Australia will reopen its borders “in the coming weeks” after 18 months of closure. Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling abroad without authorization.

Scott Morrison says vaccinated Australians will be able to return home and travel abroad “in the coming weeks” once the 80% vaccination targets are met. “The time has come to give back their lives to the Australians. We are preparing for it, and Australia will be ready to take off, very soon, ”said Scott Morrison.

He adds that on their return from abroad, the vaccinated inhabitants will have to observe a quarantine of seven days at their home, thus avoiding the compulsory and costly quarantine of 14 days at the hotel currently imposed.

On March 20, 2020, Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

8:29 am. The territorial hospital center of Saturated New Caledonia. While nearly 300 patients are hospitalized including 56 in intensive care, the territorial hospital center is saturated and its staff put to the test. In this regard, Louis Mapou, the president of the local government, paid tribute to the caregivers and to the “colossal resources mobilized by the State”.

Patrice Faure, High Commissioner of the Republic, announces that a “second contingent of 103 caregivers” from the health reserve will arrive next week from Metropolitan France and will be added to the 174 personnel already dispatched to Le Caillou. “National solidarity will last as long as necessary,” he says.



The two officials once again urge the population to be vaccinated, in the many centers open across the territory. Currently, 34% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule and about 65% have received at least one dose.

8:01 am. Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City comes back to life after 3 months of strict confinement. Vietnam lifts on Friday the ban on leaving their homes for the 9 million inhabitants of Ho Chi Minh City, the economic heart of Vietnam, whose activity has been reduced to nothing for three months.

In order to stem a wave of Covid-19 which was spreading rapidly and which particularly hit the south of the country, residents were unable to leave their homes, even to feed themselves, and almost all movements and entrances to the city ​​were suspended. The city has nearly half of all 790,000 cases identified to date in Vietnam and three quarters of deaths.

7:33. 129 dead in three weeks in New Caledonia. Ten people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in New Caledonia bringing to 129 the total number of deaths since the start of the crisis, linked to the Delta variant.

“96% of the dead were unvaccinated, their average age is 71 and the youngest was 40 years old. 56% are Kanaks, 22% Wallisians and Futunians and 22% come from other communities ”, specifies Louis Mapou, the president of the local government. Thanks to the confinement, the incidence rate of the virus, which reached 1,200 per 100,000 inhabitants ten days ago currently stands at 588, but the crisis “will still last for many weeks”, warns the head of the collegiate executive.

7:13. Extension of confinement in New Caledonia. The confinement, in force since September 7 in New Caledonia, is extended by two weeks, due to a circulation “still too high” of the Covid-19 announces this Friday the president of the local government.

Louis Mapou, independence activist, indicates that until October 10 inclusive the current strict confinement – closure of schools and non-essential businesses, curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., travel subject to certification – will be maintained. Then “if the indicators evolve favorably, adaptations for a gradual recovery of the economy” will be applied until October 17 before a probable implementation of the health pass, he also announces.

6:57 a.m. End of the mask at school. Next Monday, children’s smiles will once again illuminate primary schools in almost half of the departments of France. But with regard to teachers, secondary school pupils, high school students and students, “the health authorities prefer to wait”, commented on rue de Grenelle. Our article can be found right there.

6:45 am. Very good news for ski resorts. The ski resorts and their ski lifts will reopen this winter. If the health situation allows, the health pass will not be requested, explained Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism, at the closing of the Congress of the Ski Areas of France Thursday evening in Chambéry, reports France Bleu Pays de Savoie .

6:40 am. 56 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 116,713 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6:35 am. The epidemic situation continues to improve in France. The health agency lists 7,565 people hospitalized because of Covid-19, including 238 admissions in 24 hours, against 7,726 the day before. In critical care services, which take in the most seriously ill patients, the number of patients is 1,414 (against 1,466 the day before).

6.30 a.m. The government wants to be able to use the health pass “until the summer”. The bill, already submitted to the Council of State, will be presented to the Council of Ministers on October 13. The parliamentary debate promises to be heated, with many elected opposition officials not wanting such a long extension. Read here.

6:20 am. The vaccination figures in France. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,511,359 people have received at least one injection – i.e. 74.9% of the total population – and 48,587,105 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 72, 1% of the total population.