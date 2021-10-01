Disappearance of Gabby Petito – These new images in which she complains of domestic violence to the police

On August 12, Utah police intervened in an altercation between the couple. Video shows Gabby Petito reporting domestic violence to officers …

Still one of America’s most wanted men, Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, could see his case grow heavier with the revelation of new images, this Friday 1er October. In them, reported by the bodycam of one of the agents, the young woman in tears complains to the police of having been the victim of violence on the part of her companion, the man who is suspected by many of the having killed …

This scene takes place on August 12, a few days before the death of the young woman. Seeming to have a hard time confessing, Gabby responds “Yes I think so” when one of the police asks her if Brian hit her. Stating that she hit him first, she goes on to explain that he grabbed her in the face, cutting her off with one of his fingernails: “that’s why I have a cut on my face”.





However, no action had been taken by the police to remove the two protagonists. Utah (the state they were in) has a law providing that the first person to strike a blow is necessarily responsible in a physical altercation. Thus, it is even Gabby who should have appeared at an online hearing for these facts …

According to Gabby’s words, the quarrel on August 12 would have been part of the fact that the young woman, suffering from OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), would have spent the morning tidying up and cleaning their things. This would have irritated Brian Laundrie … Witness of the scene, a ranger of the national park reports having seen “a violent stampede” between the two.