discover the 10 PC games you can claim for free if you are a Prime subscriber

You may not have known it, but if you have an Amazon Prime membership you also get fast delivery of your orders, access to Prime Video and … free video games! Yes Yes, free video games ! And in this month of October which begins today, the company treats you with 10 PC games made available including three titles that are really worth looking into. We detail them below.

Star Wars: Squadrons

And we start with a game that will delight all fans of the saga Star wars sinceAmazon offers you to download for free Star Wars: Squadrons. A title that pays homage to the battles of the franchise with X-Wings and Tie fighters. The details are there and even if we can blame it for its lack of content, you might as well take advantage of it because it will cost you nothing!

Alien: Isolation

Released in 2014 and developed by Creative Assembly, the adaptation of the cult film into a video game is a success. You have to fight against a predator and the atmosphere is rather stressful. You have to go smoothly, helped by the radar, and have a keen sense of observation! In short, we can only advise Alien: Isolation.





Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is an FPP slasher in which you operate in a cyberpunk environment mixing science fiction and post-apocalyptic themes with violent and fast-paced fights in an attempt to survive.

You play a hero who has the ability to fight in the physical world, but also in cyberspace. The objective is to climb the tower to defeat the Keymaster.

here is the list of other PC games available on Amazon Prime since October 1st :

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures

Blue Fire

Tiny Robots Recharged

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Secret Files 3

And how to download this free content?

Nothing rocket science to get your hands on these 10 free games. Simply go here and log in with your Amazon account with Prime.

Next direction the tab “Play with Prime“ in which you will find the list of games offered. All you have to do is click on “Collect the game“. The title (s) will thus be found in the Amazon Games application.