Disney and Scarlett Johansson finally found a deal

The tone has softened between Disney and Scarlett Johansson, who have just reached an agreement after the lawsuit initiated by the actress.

A few months ago, Scarlett Johansson attacked the big-eared firm following the broadcast of Black widow on Disney +. Like most films released this year, the new Marvel film had received dual airing on the small and big screen. This strategy, adopted in the first place by Warner Bros. during the pandemic and the closing of theaters, was not really to the taste of the interpreter of Natasha Romanoff. After more than a decade of successful collaboration, their relationship was taking a new turn.

But just days after Scarlett Johansson’s first court hearings, the actress and the studios seem to have come to an arrangement. At least that’s what announces Deadline, in an article published this Thursday, September 30. Disney would therefore have aligned the zeros to settle this case away from the spotlight, after being attacked from all sides on the way things were managed.

If we do not know the amount of this transaction, it would seem that it was enough for the actress who is now more inclined to work with the studios again. She said in a statement released on Thursday:





“I am very happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together over the years. I really enjoyed my creative relationship with the team and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come ”.

The actress will notably appear in The Tower of Terror. The feature film, written by Josh Cooley, will be adapted from the eponymous attraction at Disneyland. This is not the first time that a film has taken an interest in this attraction. In 1997, she had broadcast a TV movie dedicated to the elevator of the Hollywood Hotel Tower.

Disney persists and signs

Despite this small renunciation on the part of Disney, the firm maintains that broadcasting on Disney +, where possible, was the right thing to do. Bob Chapek said: “Bob Iger and I, along with the cast team, determined that this was the right strategy for us to reach the widest possible audience.” Disney’s new CEO adds, “We will always do what we think is in the best interest of a film and our partners”.

In any case, while the cinema finds colors across the globe, Disney abandons its strategy to bet on dark rooms. This is the case at Marvel, while Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings enjoyed an exclusive theatrical release.

