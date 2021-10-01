“Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper in the world”

Holder during the 2 biggest shocks of the season, Gianluigi Donnarumma made a strong impression in his Champions League debut. Author of 7 saves against City (2-0) including 4 on strikes inside his penalty area, the neo-Parisian is asserting himself a little more as a reference to his post. However, Donnarumma made the choice by joining the club of the capital, to face the competition of another size well established in the Parisian cages, in the person of Keylor Navas. If the playing time is for the moment in favor of the Costa Rican, the former Milanese could by maintaining his performance at the highest level, shake up the hierarchy established by Pochettino. This is in any case the opinion of Roberto Mancini, coach of Italy and winner of the Euro after a penalty shootout perfectly negotiated by the inevitable “Gigio”.





” Although there is another great goalkeeper at PSG, I don’t think he will be on the bench for long. I think he can help PSG win the Champions League“, Says the coach of the Nazionale on Sky Sport Italia, convinced that ” the greatest goalkeeper in the world is currently Donnarumma ». In search of playing time under his new colors, the number 50 Red and Blue can thus count on the support of Mancini who also wanted to be reassuring concerning the status of his young player: “I don’t think it is a problem for the national team that he is not a regular holder”. One thing is certain, PSG can be happy to be able to count on two of the best current goalkeepers. There is no doubt that the experience of Navas will enhance the potential of the Italian, there is nothing more than to hope for a fierce competition to gradually ensure the passing of the torch between these two phenomena.