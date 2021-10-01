Doping: ban on all types of corticosteroid injections from 2022

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has just published the official list of products banned from 2022. All types of corticosteroid injections in competition will now be banned. WADA updates its list of banned products every year. The amended list will enter into force on January 1, 2022.
This includes certain local injections which were not concerned until now (intra-articular for example), for this controversial substance which allows to lower the pain threshold, and which is used for doping purposes in many sports. , especially cycling. Single “An authorization of use for therapeutic purposes” may allow this prohibition to be waived. The UCI (International Cycling Union) welcomed this prospect of banning all types of injections a few months ago.
WADA also specifies that “Oral administration of glucocorticoids, which remains prohibited in competition, includes in particular the oromucosal, buccal, gingival and sublingual routes”. On the other hand, an athlete can, during the competition, apply ointment comprising corticosteroids within the limit of the authorized doses.
Cannabis still banned
Regarding the administration by injection before the competition, it will now be necessary to respect a “Withdrawal period” determined by WADA. For example, for oral administration of tablets it will be necessary to stop ” three days “ before the competition according to the explanatory leaflet, or 60 days for an intramuscular injection for a particular type of corticosteroid.
Nothing has changed, however, when it comes to cannabis. WADA announced in mid-September that it would review the inclusion of cannabis on the list of banned substances in 2022, a few months after Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended, depriving the star American sprinter of the Tokyo Olympics.