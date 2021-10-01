Driven by energy, inflation accelerates again and passes the 2% mark in France

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated Sep 30, 2021, 8:44 PM

The 2% threshold has been crossed. Consumer prices rose 2.1% over one year in September in France, according to provisional data released on Thursday by INSEE. A small event. We have to go back to October 2018 to find a comparable level. At the time, the price increase stood at 2.2%. For the first time this year, the price increase in France exceeds the 2% target set by the European Central Bank.

The surge in energy prices (+ 14.4% over one year), which weighs nearly 8% in the index, remains the main explanation for this rise in inflation. Those in services also accelerated (+ 1.5%). On the other hand, the increase in the prices of manufactured goods (+ 0.4%) and food products (+ 1%) is slowing down. Core inflation (excluding energy and fresh food products) remains limited to 1.3% in September according to INSEE, a level close to its normal rate.

Towards a “complicated” winter

The rebound in consumption (+ 1% in France in August) with the recovery and the policies to support purchasing power deployed during the crisis have resulted in supply tensions. Shortages, disruptions in supply chains and the cost of shipping have created a longer-than-expected price shock. While the favorable winds of the recovery are pushing activity, producer prices in the French industry are up 10% over one year in September.

“Winter is probably going to be a tough time. Manufacturers will begin to pass on the increases they experience on the selling price of goods, ”predicts Charlotte de Montpellier, economist at ING.





At this point, economists still think this is a temporary phenomenon. With a question, however: how long will this phenomenon of rising prices last? Many experts believe that consumer prices will continue to rise at least until the end of the year, but will then settle down in 2022. The scenario adopted by the Banque de France is thus that of a possible peak at 2.75%, over twelve months, at the end of the year.

Already, “the slowdown in the Chinese economy has led to a reversal in metal prices. And semiconductor prices are falling, ”notes Patrick Artus, chief economist at Natixis. For him, “the central question is that of the evolution of wages”. The stronger-than-expected recovery in France creates a favorable context for relaunching negotiations in companies. “Everything will depend on the ability of employees to obtain salary increases. For the moment, we see no sign of this, ”he said.

Preserving purchasing power

The government follows like milk on fire the evolution of prices and its repercussions on the purchasing power of the French. Anxious to avoid a “yellow vests” effect, he began to clear the land by announcing in mid-September an exceptional “energy check” of 100 euros for the most modest households. Additional measures were announced this Thursday evening by Prime Minister Jean Castex to cushion the impact of soaring gas prices. From October, the French are very likely to see their bill jump (+ 12.6% for the regulated tariff at 1er October). And the rise is expected to continue for several months.

The question of purchasing power has already arisen in the presidential campaign. Lower social contributions to increase salaries (Valérie Pécresse), minimum wage of 1,400 euros net per month (Jean-Luc Mélenchon): the contenders for the Elysee compete in proposals on the subject.

But compensating for the effects of inflation is not an easy task: “Inflation does not affect households in the same way, even when they are in the same income category. It all depends on their consumption basket, ”explains economist Xavier Jaravel. According to his work, in France, as elsewhere, 20% of households experience inflation twice the average level observed in the country.