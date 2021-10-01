Earth loses contact with Mars from today

Every two years it’s the same. The Sun slips between Earth and Mars. A delicate moment for the engineers who operate the Martian missions. It is then preferable for them to avoid sending them commands. The next of these conjunctions will begin on October 2, 2021.

Perseverance, Ingenuity, Curiosity, InSight, Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Maven. To name only those of the Nasa. There are many ongoing missions on and around Mars. The trouble is, a solar conjunction is in sight. It happens every two years. Our Earth and the red planet will then meet on either side of the Sun. And the gas hot and ionized which constitutes the crown of our star could well, at this time, interfere with the signals radio that shore teams might want to send to Martian missions.

For security reasons and to avoid compromising the future of its missions, therefore, NASA has decided to stop all communication of commands with its machines between October 2 and 16 at least. To prepare for this slack period, the engineers have already sent a few simple orders to the various machines. Like a vacation homework list.





Holiday homework for Martian missions

So for the rover Perseverance, the first two weeks of October 2021 will be devoted, for example, to meteorological measurements – this will also be the case for the Curiosity rover – or to the capture of new sounds using its microphones. But also to the observation of swirls dust (dust devils). Meanwhile, Ingenuity, his companion helicopter, will remain at rest. Sound 14e flight was scheduled for after the conjunction. InSight, for its part, will continue its mission by recording any Mars tremors that his seismometer could detect.

During this period, only a limited amount of data will be able to arrive from Mars to Earth. It was only later that the astronomers plan to recover them. But for that, it should take them a good week! Only then will normal mission operations resume.

