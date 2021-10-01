More

    EasyJet, Vueling, AirAsia … Here are the 10 best low-cost airlines according to passengers

    Business


    The 2021 ranking from Skytrax – the UK’s airline rating organization – crowned the best airlines around the world on September 28, led by Qatar Airways. The company has also established a ranking of the ten best low-cost companies. The survey ran from September 2019 to July 2021 and was based on the assessments of some 13.4 million air passengers of more than 100 different nationalities. In total, some 350 airlines were scrutinized.

    Based on a more advantageous fare offer at first glance than traditional airlines, low-cost airlines have gradually imposed themselves on the air transport market in recent years, offering destinations at “cut prices”, but with options. additional charges (choice of seat, meal, etc.). In this very competitive market, Skytrax has thus distinguished ten airlines, classified according to criteria such as ground service (ease of use of the website, waiting time for check-in, etc.), but also in flight (meals , availability of the crew, etc.). The 2021 ranking also takes into account the measures adopted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

    Read also – Queues, seats, masks … Taking the plane on Covid-19 time, instructions for use


    10. Flynas

    Anna Zverev / Wikimedia Commons

    9. Jetstar Asia

    Sengkang / Wikimedia Commons

    8. Ryanair

    Bene Riobó / Wikimedia Commons

    7. Jetstar Airways

    Masakatsu Ukon / Wikimedia Commons

    6.easyJet

    Gerard van der Schaaf / Wikimedia Commons

    5. IndiGo

    BriYYZ / Wikimedia Commons

    4. Vueling Airlines

    Airbus / H. Goussé / Master films

    3. Scoot

    Airbus

    2. Southwest Airlines

    Noah Wulf / Wikimedia Commons

    1. AirAsia

    Airbus / P. Pigeyre / Master films

    Read also – Air traffic will resume even weaker than expected in 2021


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAir Belgium will serve Punta-Cana instead of Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-
    Next articleThe TO XIII, which dreams of the Super League, walks in the footsteps of a giant, the Stade Toulousain

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC