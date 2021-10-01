EDF: the title boosted by the rise in electricity prices

(CercleFinance.com) – EDF signed the largest increase in the SBF 120 index on Friday following the announcement of a 4% increase in regulated electricity prices in France for individuals in early 2022.

Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, made the announcement last night during an interview with the television news of TF1, describing a “limited” increase to be accompanied by measures to protect the purchasing power of the French.

‘We are going to put, for gas, for electricity, in place what I would call a tariff shield,’ he said during the interview.

‘That is to say, we will protect ourselves against these tariff increases, because unfortunately, according to what the experts tell us, it will continue,’ said the Prime Minister.

The increase in gas prices, already announced, reached 12.6%, an effective increase as of today.

Electricity market prices have skyrocketed in recent months, in particular due to the strong global economic recovery.





This results in an upward adjustment in the selling price of electricity on the main European markets.

According to analysts, electricity producers operating with quasi-fixed production costs – as is the case for EDF with nuclear and hydroelectric – are the main beneficiaries of this increase.

“EDF benefits from market conditions much better than those initially envisaged”, underline this morning the Oddo BHF teams, who maintain their opinion “outperformance” and their price target of 14.5 euros on the stock.

“The tariff movement will allow EDF to benefit from an increase in its selling prices which is still much lower than the increase in market prices but well above the 4% increase that will be borne by households”, they explain.

For the Parisian intermediary, this decision confirms the prospect of a good orientation for EDF’s results in 2022.

Investor optimism was reflected in the electrician’s stock price on Friday morning. At 11:00 am, the stock posted a gain of around 5%.