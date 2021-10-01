EFootball 2022 flops on release with worst rating on Steam

Konami has apparently made a bad bet by betting on eFootball 2022, its new game replacing the PES franchise.

Released on September 30, Konami’s eFootball 2022 title achieves a feat few would have thought possible. In just 24 hours, the game has become the laughing stock of social networks and is placed as the lowest rated title on Steam. As a reminder, eFootball is the new free-to-play which replaced the very famous PES, formerly a direct competitor of the franchise FIFA from EA.

With this name change, Konami has also set out to attack the very format of PES, by making it become a service game and no longer making it into annual editions. That said, the studio never mentioned anything about the technique of the game or its graphics. Today, gamers are paying the price and getting angry in droves on the networks because of the poor quality of the game, which seems to have worsened.

On Twitter, many players share their experience of the game, and also pictures that could not be more ambiguous. The football players depicted are simply distorted, barely recognizable for some, and this is also the case for all the rest of the characters, including the fans in the stands and the coaches.

hold on hold on hold on. there cannot only be 9 clubs in this game pic.twitter.com/xfT7UXtVxR – nicholas grayson (@godsewa) September 30, 2021

In addition, it seems that eFootball offers for the moment only a small part of the gameplay promised, which disappoints many. Indeed, a user notices that there is only one game mode and that only 9 clubs are available. On top of all this, the game appears to be flawed on a lot of points, including latency, animations, character movements, and overall game performance.

A disappointment that can be counted in thousands of negative feedbacks

For fans of the franchise PES, or even the curious who were eager to test eFootball 2022, it is the most total disillusion. Evidenced by the many negative ratings of the game on the Steam platform. At the time of writing, over 10,000 extremely negative ratings have been collected on the platform, and that doesn’t count the many disappointed fans on Xbox, PlayStation and mobile devices.

For the moment, Konami has not reacted to the public lynching of its game on the networks. While many are calling for the return of the PES franchise, others seem more than determined to give FIFA 22 a chance, which is available for purchase today.