eFootball 2022: Konami responds to the scolding of players, FIFA 22 is jubilant

You must not have missed it, but the launch of eFootball 2022 did not go as planned. Worse, it was a fiasco and the anger of the players was not long in coming when they saw what happened to the late Pro Evolution Soccer. While the tea towel burns between Konami and fans of the round ball, the Japanese publisher has spoken on this subject.

Konami had certainly warned everyone by announcing that eFootball 2022 would be, in a way, in the state of demo when it was launched. But no one expected such a result so much so that there are two camps: the players who have fun and who are prickly on social networks, and those who have taken the game soaring on Steam making it become lowest rated game of all time, just that !

Faced with such a crisis, the Japanese publisher could not stand idly by and he recently spoke on social networks in an attempt to ease tensions by offering a public apology for this disastrous launch.

Since the release of eFootball 2022, we’ve received a lot of feedback and requests regarding the balance of the game, including passing speed and how defense works. We also wanted to acknowledge that users have reported issues with cut-scenes, facial expressions, player movements and ball behavior. We are sorry for these problems, and we want to assure each of you that we take all of these concerns seriously and that we will strive to improve the current situation. This work will be continually updated, the quality will be improved, and content will be constantly added. Starting next week, we will prepare for an update in October, taking into account other notices that we will receive through questionnaires sent to our users.

We will do our best to satisfy as many users as possible, and we hope you will continue to support “eFootball 2022”.

Faced with the scope of the work to be accomplished, this next update is just a drop in the ocean of fixes that Konami will have to make to its free-to-play to hope to be competitive against FIFA 22. In a struggle between the two licenses for decades, Konami shot himself in the foot, to see now if the publisher will make amends as this tweet suggests.

