Elsa Bois (Dancing with the stars) as a couple: photos of her attractive companion

On October 1, 2021, Elsa Bois will be back on the set of Dance with the stars with his partner, the YouTuber Michou. In real life, the five-time French champion of Latin dance is in love with a handsome brunette named Adrien, 23 years old. On Instagram, the young woman regularly shares pictures of her man who seems to have eyes only for her. First fan of his sweetheart, he does not miss an opportunity to compliment her and to comment on the photographs in which she appears. “You are beautiful and you deserve everything that happens to you“he wrote in the caption of a photo announcing his arrival in Dance with the stars.





He supports me

Very mysterious, the charming Adrien seems passionate about photography and travel according to his various accounts on social networks. Interviewed by Leisure TV, Elsa had “confirmed“that her man was not from the dance world and had said a little more about their very close relationship.”He supports me and will accompany me throughout this show“she had indicated.

As a reminder, Elsa took part in the show a few years ago Who will be the best tonight? presented by Christophe Dechavanne and Victoria Silvstedt, on TF1. Accompanied by Quentin, the young woman, who was very young at the time, won the show. Who knows, maybe she’ll also win the 11th season of Dance with the stars ? For this third bonus, Elsa will meet the jury made up of Jean-Paul Gaultier, Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova and the dancer of the Paris Opera François Alu.