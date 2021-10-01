“Emmanuel Macron often asks me ‘How do you feel the French at the moment?'”

If he claims to have no desire to commit, the star host-producer of C8 explains to the readers of the Parisian have always been “passionate about politics” and interact regularly with personalities such as the Head of State or Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Almost ubiquitous on screen with its broadcasts on C8, Cyril Hanouna is now invited to the French library. The host and producer will be releasing on October 6 “What the French told me” (Fayard editions) co-written with the columnist Christophe Barbier in which he reveals the behind the scenes of “Touche pas à mon poste” and “Balance ton post “.

“Yellow vests”, wearing the veil, police violence, anti-speciesists, conspirators, the right to blasphemy: Cyril Hanouna reviews in his book the inflammable debates held on his sets and explains his strategies.

Asked by readers of Parisian, “Baba”, his nickname, ensures “that he will continue to mess around”. “But the company has moved on. There has been a turn from the ‘yellow vests’. We are more in the news of the day. Today, when Zemmour is credited with 13% and Marine Le Pen with 16%, we are necessarily talking about it. “

“Politics have always fascinated me”

If he asserts that politics “(l) ‘has always been passionate about”, he swears on the other hand “never to have thought (s) of engaging in politics”. “I think that takes away a lot of freedom. I have nothing to do with it and I think they don’t need me,” he explains.





However, it is a world that he knows. Cyril Hanouna says in fact to exchange at least every three weeks with President Emmanuel Macron. “The last time we spoke, it was about the tribute to Belmondo. I wanted to have some little info. Afterwards, he often asks me: ‘How do you feel the French at the moment?’ (…) Afterwards, does he listen to me? I don’t think so, ”he confides.

The head of state is not the only one to have his phone number. “I also interact a lot with Mélenchon, you know. And I had lunch with Xavier Bertrand”, adds the host.

A tour and a show to fight against abstention

If he does not seek any political office, he assures that he would refuse to be at the head of a ministry, “except perhaps that of Sports”, Cyril Hanouna still intends to weigh in the political debate. He set himself the goal of reducing abstention by twenty points, he explains in his book.

To do this, he will “move to five or six towns where people no longer believe in it, as in Forbach (Moselle)”, to “convince young people to go and vote”. “I would like to give them the keys so that they can make their choice by really knowing the candidates and their program. It is the election of the last chance. Otherwise, we will have extremes in power,” he worries. -he.

Cyril Hanouna, who “would have loved” to host the Zemmour-Mélenchon debate, will also head from early 2022 of a new television program as part of the presidential election. “It will be called ‘It’s already up to you to vote’ on Thursday evening. We are working on a format with a representative panel of French people facing a personality. Via a box, people will be able to vote in direct on proposed measures or on questions like: “‘Why could you never vote for Marine Le Pen?’ It will be very interactive, ”he explains.

The candidate of the National Rally and Eric Zemmour, “on the assumption that he is a candidate”, have already been invited. Neither of them confirmed, but without refusing.