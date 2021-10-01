End of the curfew, reduction in the wearing of masks, reopening of nightclubs

Faced with the improvement of the health situation on the island, the prefect of Reunion, should announce, tomorrow, Friday, the lifting of certain measures to fight against Covid-19. The end of the curfew, the reduction in the wearing of masks, the reopening of nightclubs: the point here.

updated September 30, 2021 at 5:03 p.m.



The prefect of Reunion, Jacques Billant, should announce, tomorrow, Friday, October 1, the lifting of several health measures in the Department. Discussions are still underway between different ministries in Paris and Reunion. This reduction will follow on from the improvement of the indicators.

From next Monday

According to Public Health France, this Thursday, September 30, the incidence rate rose to 48.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. For the first time, Reunion is below the alert threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to our information, the authorities should therefore decide on a new stage in the lifting of protective measures, from Monday, October 4.

End of curfew at 11 p.m.

The curfew should be lifted. It was in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until October 3. From Monday, it should therefore disappear.

End of wearing a mask outside

The prefect could also announce a reduction in the wearing of a mask. It would remain compulsory in confined spaces, but no longer in the open air, in public spaces. If this measure is adopted, it will be the end of the mask in the street. It may also be possible to collect it in closed spaces where the sanitary pass is compulsory.

Reopening of nightclubs

In addition, according to our information, the discotheques should be able to reopen very soon, after 18 months of closure. The health pass would then be compulsory. Will gauges be applied for nightclubs? Will masks remain compulsory for dancing? No answer to all of these questions at the moment.





Picnic at 10 maximum

Another expected relaxation, this time on the picnic side. They should be allowed again, up to a maximum of ten people.

On the other hand, private parties would remain prohibited, as would catering services at home, marquee and sound system. The ban on alcohol consumption on public roads should also be extended.

And at school ?

As for schools, the government has published in the Official Journal the list of 54 departments where the mask remains compulsory at school. Reunion is one of them. The end of the mask at school only concerns the departments where the incidence rate stabilizes below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants for at least five days. This is not yet the case with Reunion.

According to our information, with the arrival of school holidays in Reunion at the end of this week, the authorities would not want any change in the health protocols applied in the schools for the moment. The children could therefore remove the mask at the start of the school year, on October 25, if the improvement of the situation is confirmed.

Improving indicators

In its latest report, Tuesday, the prefecture announced three deaths and 441 new coronaviruses, from September 18 to 24 in Reunion. The incidence rate was then still 51.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. As of September 28, 16 resuscitation beds were occupied by patients with Covid. The situation is improving for the seventh consecutive week. To date, 64.4% of the eligible population have a complete vaccination schedule (or 52.8% of the total population).