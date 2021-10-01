energy pushes inflation to its highest level since 2008 in september

The euro zone inflation rate jumped in September to 3.4% over one year, the highest in 13 years, due to soaring energy prices, Eurostat announced Friday.

Among the main components of the indicator, the energy sector experienced by far the largest increase in prices last month (+ 17.4%, after + 15.4% in August), the office said. European statistics.

Since June, inflation has increased every month in the euro area. It had reached 2.2% in July and 3% in August, still year-on-year, clearly exceeding the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Tensions on prices are causing financial markets to fear a rise in interest rates. But the ECB, like the Fed, its American counterpart, consider the phenomenon temporary.

At this stage, the ECB does not plan to tighten its accommodative policy. Its president Christine Lagarde warned Tuesday that it was necessary to be careful not to “overreact” to changes in inflation caused by transitory effects.

She called for “taking a step back” on the surge in inflation currently observed in the 19 countries sharing the single currency.



The one-year inflation rate seen last month in the euro area is the highest since September 2008 when it reached 3.6%, a Eurostat spokesperson told AFP. It was particularly high in Germany (4.1%) and Spain (4%), slightly less in France (2.7%) and Italy (3%).





Excluding energy, consumer prices increased more moderately. They rose 2.1% over one year in industry (after 2.6% in August), 2.1% in food, alcohol and tobacco (2% in August) and 1.7% in services (+ 1.1% in August), according to Eurostat.

For many experts, the current inflationary surge is mainly linked to the surge in oil and gas prices and shortages of components in the industry, which can be explained by the strong economic recovery following the crisis caused by the pandemic. of coronavirus.

“Inflation in the euro area is expected to continue its upward trend and we believe it will soon reach 4%,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, analyst for Capital Economics, adding that the likelihood of the ECB reducing its prices is increasing. asset purchases in March. However, he forecasts “a sharp drop in inflation (…) in 2022 and stabilization well below 2% in 2023”.

However, the prospect of persistent inflation is increasingly worrying. “Certain one-off factors should indeed subside next year, but inflation could prove to be more resilient than (some) suppose,” commented Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank.

On the one hand, he points out that companies are currently passing on higher producer prices to consumers instead of squeezing their margins. On the other hand, he believes that labor shortages could lead to wage increases which would in turn fuel inflation.