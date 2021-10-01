Eric Naulleau against Yassine Belattar: huge clash and multiple threats between the two men in Balance your post

On the set of Libra ton post Thursday, September 30, Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar forgot decorum to engage in a monumental clash, during which were launched many threats and insults.

Online account settlement. Guest of Balance your post Thursday, September 30, Jordan Bardella had to face the questions of editorial writers, such as Yassine Belattar or Éric Naulleau, on set. And it was without counting on a huge clash between the two regulars of the sets of Cyril Hanouna, who obviously do not go in their hearts one and the other. While one is a longtime friend of Eric Zemmour, ready to defend him at any moment, the other poses as a fierce anti-Zemmour, ready to attack anyone who supports him. And that’s exactly what happened on Cyril Hanouna’s set.

While Eric Naulleau tried to react to the conversation between Jordan Bardella and Yassine Belattar, the latter told him: “You will soon be Prime Minister of Zemmour, let me speak with Jordan“. A small spade which did not fail to react the main interested party, who retorted a, “you have a lot of information”. And while they were launched, the two men continued their argument without worrying about the other guests, or even Cyril Hanouna. “Eric Naulleau is the specialist ladies and gentlemen, here he takes himself for a cador, after he will go home, go on Twitter and he will try to make people believe …” without finishing his sentence and adding: “You are the worst good-for-nothing in this country“.

Éric Naulleau treated as “facho” by Yassine Belattar

While Eric Naulleau asked him to look him in the eyes while saying this, Yassine Belattar insulted him for “facho”, ensuring that he does “to believe that he is on the left”. Puzzled by these words, the former chronicler of We are not in bed asked him to explain himself, while he asserts that he does not “would never vote for the National Rally”. “You will vote for Zemmour”, then retorted Yassine Belattar, while Eric Naulleau replied: “Zemmour is a candidate?” Recalling that the polemicist had not officially announced his candidacy even if he cultivates doubt by intervening in the public debate, he recalled that the voting booth allowed a secret vote, and that Yassine Belattar did not have to know for whom he would vote. “And where do you call me a fascist?“, asked Eric Naulleau to his interlocutor, before the latter assures him that he is “worse than a facho“. Atmosphere.

