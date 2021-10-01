Eruption in the Canaries: lava may ultimately have beneficial effects on the marine ecosystem

ENVIRONMENT – If, at first, the magma spilled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano will have a devastating effect on the marine ecosystem, in the long term, it may constitute “good news” for marine life.

Since the start of its eruption eleven days ago, the lava spilled from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the Canaries, has continued to sink into the sea, already forming an advance of nearly twenty hectares. If the magma will initially have a devastating but localized impact on the marine ecosystem, it could ultimately have a beneficial effect by creating rocks that can be colonized by a number of species, say scientists. The lava flow, which has traveled six kilometers since the start of the eruption, reached the sea overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. Falling from a cliff in a rare sight, it solidified to create a semblance of a peninsula.

The lava will form a rock platform that will be a substrate for many marine species – Fernando Tuya, researcher in biodiversity and conservation at the University of Las Palmas

For the marine ecosystem, the first effects of the entry of lava into the sea are “devastating”, ” with “the direct death of organisms that are going to be buried” under the flow, according to Fernando Tuya, researcher in biodiversity and conservation at the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

But in the longer term, this could constitute a “good news” for the marine life that could be “enriched”. “The lava will form a rocky platform which will be a substrate for a number of marine species which will be able to colonize it in the future, that is to say in three to five years”, continues this scientist, according to whom the phytoplankton could also be enriched by the iron contained in the magma.

A security perimeter set up to prevent poisoning

Dreaded by experts, the meeting between lava and sea did not lead to the most feared effects such as explosions of volcanic material, but it did produce potentially toxic gases. “The sea water is a little over 20 degrees and the magma over 1,100 degrees” and their meeting “has the effect of an immediate change: the magma solidifies and enormous quantities of sea water evaporate, giving rise to clouds which contain chlorine”, explained to AFPTV Arnau Folch, vulcanologist at CSIC, the higher council for scientific research.

In order to avoid poisoning, a safety perimeter with a radius of 3.5 kilometers has been set up as well as a maritime exclusion zone of two nautical miles. The island’s government has also asked residents of several neighborhoods in Tazacorte, a town where lava has flowed into the sea, to seal themselves in their homes.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), these measures could be extended on Friday to two other municipalities, El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane, due to a possible deterioration in air quality. “With the weather forecast that we are going to have from tomorrow”, marked by a possible change of direction of the prevailing winds which have so far dispersed the gases towards the sea, it is possible that “the smell of sulfur” be felt “with greater intensity”, warned one of the officials of Pevolca, Rubén Fernandez.

Resumption of air links

However, the authorities want to be reassuring at this stage about the quality of the air and this Thursday, farmers on the island were thus authorized to join the farms located outside the security perimeter in order to collect bananas, one of the main resources of La Palma, or to irrigate crops. Air links with the island of La Palma, which had partially restarted Wednesday after four days of interruption, have also returned to normal, with the resumption of flights operated by Iberia.

The two previous eruptions in La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. They had killed a total of three, two of them by gas inhalation.

