

EUROPE IN THE RED TO START THE FOURTH QUARTER

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are down sharply on Friday in early trading, the start of the fourth quarter remaining marked by risk aversion.

In Paris, the CAC 40 index fell 0.77% to 6,469.84 points around 07:30 GMT. In Frankfurt, the Dax lost 0.93% and in London, the FTSE lost 0.96%.





The Eurozone EuroStoxx 50 index fell 0.84%, the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.25% and the Stoxx 600 fell 0.85%.

The reasons for concern that weighed last month remain present, between the prospect of a tightening of the monetary policies of the major central banks, inflationary pressures and the financial difficulties of the Chinese group Evergrande.

All sectors in Europe are moving in the red, with the most marked declines for cyclical compartments such as the automobile (-1.63%) and banks (-1.6%).

The “utilities” sector (+ 0.57%), defensive, is the only one to evolve in the green.

In Paris, EDF even earns 3.67% after the French government’s decision to cap electricity prices when Engie (+ 0.98%) is concerned by a price freeze.

(Report Blandine Hénault, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)