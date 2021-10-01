Europeans traveling to the UK must now show their passport

Until then, Europeans traveling across the Channel could present their identity card only when entering the territory. The British Home Office believes that these are not secure enough.

The identity card will no longer be usable from Friday to return to the United Kingdom, which now requires European or Swiss citizens to present a passport, one of the latest consequences of Brexit. In a statement, the UK Home Office says the change will allow “To prevent organized criminal gangs and others from abusing the system”, because identity cards constitute, according to him, a document “Insecure”.

According to his data, 48% of false documents detected in 2020 at the British border were European or Swiss identity cards. These documents are “Easier to counterfeit than passports”, says the ministry, and some “Do not contain biometric data”. “We must crack down on criminals who seek to enter our country illegally using false documents”, said Interior Minister Priti Patel, quoted in the press release.

“By ending the use of these insecure identity cards, we are strengthening our border and responding to the will of the people to take back control of our immigration system.”, she added. The new measure, announced a year ago, is part of a sweeping new immigration plan to mark a promised tightening of Brexit, which Priti Patel describes in the press release as “Firm to those who seek to abuse the system and fair to those who play by the rules.”

The only exceptions to the compulsory passport: Irish nationals on the one hand, as well as European or Swiss citizens with a status (provisional or not) of resident in the United Kingdom on the other hand, who will be able to continue using their card. identity until December 31, 2025.