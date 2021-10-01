Exceptional rebound in the crypto market with a 10% rise in minutes!

As the fourth quarter of the year kicks off, cryptocurrencies are experiencing a mini boom, led by bitcoin.

As of this writing, the prices of the top ten digital assets have risen 7-13% in the past 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin jumped 10.2% on the day, hitting around $ 47,760. Ethereum followed closely behind, gaining 9.3% to $ 3,266.

Other prominent coins are also following suit. Cardano (+ 7.3%, $ 2.25), Binance Coin (+ 11%, $ 417.03), Ripple’s XRP (+ 8.4%, $ 1.03), Solana (+ 12.6% , $ 155.13), Polkadot (+ 11.6%, $ 31.36) and Dogecoin (+ 7.3%, $ 0.217) are all in the green zone.





Among the main pieces of decentralized finance (DeFi), Terra (+ 12%, $ 39.73), Uniswap (11%, $ 25.64), Avalanche (+ 5.3%, $ 69.23), Chainlink (+ 9.2%, $ 26.19) and Tezos (+ 12.9%, $ 6.72) also show substantial growth.

The Fed has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies

Besides the start of a new quarter, the latest boost may also have been catalyzed by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has said he has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies.

Yesterday at a meeting of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Mr Powell was asked if he intended ” to prohibit or limit the use of crypto-currencies – and many cryptocurrency enthusiasts probably breathed a sigh of relief after hearing his answer.

” No intention to ban them“, Replied Mr. Powell. However, he identified stable currencies as requiring regulatory review.

” But stablecoins are like money market funds, they’re like bank deposits, but they’re outside the regulatory scope to some extent. And it is appropriate that they are regulated. Same activity, same regulations” , he added.