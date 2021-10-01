Fabienne Carat pregnant and single: she says more about the father, the mystery lifted

In two months, Fabienne Carat will give birth to an adorable baby. Indeed, at 42 years old, the actress of Research Section (TF1) is pregnant with her very first child. It’s in single mom that she presents herself. And if the identity of the father remains a mystery, the pretty brunette says a little more to our colleagues of the magazine Public, this Friday, October 1, 2021.

No question for Fabienne Carat to give the name of the father of her child. However, she does give some clues. “It was a very beautiful story of friendship which turned into a beautiful story … But for the moment, I’m a single mom. Everyone will have their place as a parent“She says. The baby’s father is actually a man with whom she initially had a strong friendship.





Today is over. And the former star of More beautiful life (France 3) assures not to have “no resentment“.”I’m not like that, I’m optimistic by nature, so everything is fine. I always had a rock and roll life, quite quirky. Normally, we meet love, we get married, we have a child. I might do everything out of order! But the main thing is to get there, she confides. And I don’t know if the simpler diagrams would suit me … By leaving my native Southwest to do this job, I signed up for a ‘non-standard’ life. And this life I trust her. Even going through difficult things, I know that I will come to be positive and see the trials as gifts that are used to grow.“

Future single mother, but not alone in the education of her baby. After announcing her pregnancy to “the person concerned“, she revealed the beautiful news to her sister Carole who”[l’]helps a lot“and with whom she bought a superb Parisian apartment unearthed by Stéphane Plaza.”Living with her 2 year old daughter makes things happen. It’s a good workout“, she declares. There is no doubt that the sweet Fabienne Carat will make a wonderful mother.

The interview with Fabienne Carat can be found in full in the magazine Public, currently on newsstands.