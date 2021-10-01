Facebook, increasingly weakened by the revelations of a whistleblower

In the United States, Facebook has come under fire following the publication a few weeks ago of a series of surveys in the Wall Street Journal. Sunday, the whistleblower behind these revelations will reveal her identity on television.

Sunday, the interview that will be broadcast on the show 60 minutes of the CBS channel, in the United States could add a sledgehammer to Facebook, already unsettled by revelations in the United States. The show announces an exclusive interview with a woman whose identity is still kept secret, but who will be revealed on the air Sunday evening: it is abouta former Facebook employee who became a whistleblower.

This interlocutor forwarded to the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American equivalent of the Autorité des marchés financiers, dozens of internal documents on how Facebook works. The revelations contained in these documents could shake the American giant and its boss Mark Zuckerberg, if the SEC concludes that Facebook has lied to its shareholders and users on several points.

“One of the key elements that regulators will have to elucidate is whether Zuckerberg knew that these internal documents were speaking the opposite of what he was speaking in public at the same time.”

Do we know what these documents contain? In part, yes. Because these elements transmitted by the whistleblower to the authorities have also emerged in the media, under the name of Facebook Files. In mid-September, the Wall Street Journal published a series of investigations based on documents submitted by this person, which resulted in dozens of interviews with employees or former employees of the group. And the conclusions of these surveys, published in four parts, were damning for the social network.





“Privileged” accounts on Facebook

It was through the Facebook Files that we learned that Facebook has a different moderation system for the most influential public figures: some 5.8 million certified accounts benefit from moderation provided exclusively manually, and not by bots that filter posts. This means on the one hand that their publications take longer to be examined, on the other hand that they are subject to an exclusively human interpretation.

It is also in this series of articles that we learned how Facebook had learned to what extent Instagram, one of its subsidiaries, had a negative impact on its users, and especially on the youngest. Facebook-commissioned survey found 32% of girls blamed at least part of their unhappiness on Instagram, especially in relation to the fact that the application causes complexes. A revelation that put a serious stop to the development of a children’s version of Instagram, which Facebook announced the cessation of development a few days ago.

Algorithm errors and lack of moderation

Other revelations come from these same documents: readers of the Wall Street Journal learned that the Amplify project, launched in 2018, was a resounding failure: this adjustment of its algorithm to highlight more positive information, and to that users see their “real” knowledge more than media publications, had the exact opposite effect. The most radical contents found themselves put forward. Facebook defended itself by explaining that it was only a test on three cities, and that no in-depth change had taken place in the management of news feeds.

We can add to this revelations about the lack of moderation carried out on content relating to drug cartels, particularly in Mexico (such as announcements of searches for hired killers), or even worse, human trafficking: and for good reason, this content comes mainly from outside the United States, or Facebook moderators spend only 12% to 13% of their time on content outside the United States – even though 90% of Facebook users are outside the United States.

If these revelations are only an emerged part of the documents transmitted by the whistleblower whose identity we will know on Sunday evening, the authorities may have enough content to put Facebook in trouble, perhaps even more, according to some experts, than with the Cambridge Analytica scandal that followed the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.