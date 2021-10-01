Faced with rising gas prices, can we change supplier?

However, if you are one of the 3 million households that subscribe to a regulated price gas contract, the price of which is set by the public authorities and revised every month, it is quite possible to change your offer.

And, if the government announced Thursday “block gas prices” until April, this will not however prevent the effective increase on October 1.

CONSUMPTION – The recovery of the economy after a year and a half of the Covid-19 pandemic also has its drawbacks: the prices of energy on the world market continue to rise, and in particular that of gas. On Monday September 27, Engie thus announced a 12.6% increase in regulated prices for this energy from Friday October 1.

🏡2.77 million residential customers out of 10.5 million, or around 26%, are affected by this development. 🏡5.5 million residential customers, or more than 52%, have subscribed to a fixed-price market offer over several years and are not affected by monthly changes.

Indeed, “we often compare energy contracts with telephone contracts. However, there is a big difference between the two, because there is no commitment for gas contracts. It is quite simply forbidden ”, reminds the HuffPost Caroline Keller, in charge of communication for the National Energy Mediator, an independent authority responsible for informing and advising on energy. And to continue: “There is no cost to terminate and the process is very simple: when the new contract is signed, the old one is canceled automatically.”

Fixed-price offers up to 16% cheaper

So, where to turn? The other available offer – and which is already the choice of 5 million homes that heat with gas – is that of fixed prices, “more advantageous and up to 16% cheaper than the regulated tariff”, assures Caroline Keller.

These contracts are not subject to fluctuations in the world market since the price will remain unchanged for the period determined by the supplier, up to 4 years. No risk of impact of the rise in prices on the invoice, even if the evolution of the market generates a “loss for the supplier”, she adds. And if you want to change your offer before the end of the period determined by the contract, it is always possible, free of charge.





In addition, fixed prices are profitable as winter approaches, a period “when prices are less likely to fall”, analyzes Caroline Keller. The trend will also be more upward in the coming months, given the demand on the world market.

Finally, in addition to fixed prices, contracts offer prices indexed on the market, and therefore subject to variations. But these proposals are less common.

End of regulated tariffs in 2023

Faced with fluctuating prices, Caroline Keller advises to “look at the offers every six months” to compare and turn to the best supplier. The National Energy Mediator offers a price comparison on the Internet for this.

For example, if you live in the 6th arrondissement of Lyon, and you have an average gas consumption each year (17,000 kWh) for your home of less than 200m², Iberdrola, EDF, and Eni will be the most suitable offers. cheaper as you can see in the simulation below. Among the 51 offers on offer, prices range from 1,284 euros to 2,075 euros.