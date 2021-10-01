“Facho”, “con”, “scum”: Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar fail to come to blows on C8

An ad hominem attack. Thursday evening in “Balance your post” on C8, the tension was palpable between Yassine Belattar and Eric Naulleau. The first treated his interlocutor during the broadcast of “facho“, accusing him in substance of having contributed to the current rise of his friend Eric Zemmour. The main guest, Jordan Bardella, the boss of the National Gathering, remained unmoved during this exchange during which physical threats were even been uttered by Eric Naulleau. “Have you seen Jordan? The scum is not always where you think!“, laughed Yassine Belattar.

“You really need to stop the threats, comrade”

Moments later, when the evening debate around the big replacement was drawing to a close and Jordan Bardella had had the opportunity to cling too with Yassine Belattar, the polemicist returned to the case of Eric Zemmour in declaring in substance: “The people who got him to where he got to will pay someday“.

A threat that did not pass on the side of Eric Naulleau, who strongly warned him: “You really need to stop the threats, comrade. ‘Cause really, I’m gonna cross the plateau“. The tension rose further when Yassine Belattar confused Eric Zemmour and Eric Naulleau.”You are stupid in addition to being threatening. It’s starting to do a lot!“, got annoyed the main interested party, before adding:”Don’t say bullshit, stop!“.

While the former humorist deplored “the condescension of the little facho“, his designated target rose from his seat to go to the confrontation, forcing the vigilantes of the set to intervene.”We are in the dialogue here“, tried to calm him down Cyril Hanouna. Yassine Belattar ended up announcing his candidacy for the presidential election in the event of the candidacy of Eric Zemmour. puremedias.com suggests that you review this sequence.