FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman empties his bag and goes crazy

The coach of FC Barcelona has released small pikes to his direction concerning all the vagueness surrounding his personal situation.

No one would like to be Ronald Koeman right now. For several weeks, the Dutch coach has been taking full advantage and has seen his coaching position be strongly threatened. Ronald Koeman’s days are numbered, according to Goal information, and his head is on the line, even more since the defeat to Benfica in the Champions League. Everything indicates that the game against Atlético Madrid could be his last on the sidelines of Barça. So Ronald Koeman, rather tongue in cheek about his future lately, decided to pull out all the stops.

FC Barcelona: Koeman’s dismissal, a simple matter of time

Present at a press conference, Ronald Koeman wasted no time: “My last match tomorrow with Barça? This is a question for tomorrow. I’m not the most important thing but the team. I’m here for the love of the club, I got into a very complicated situation and it seems more complicated than the first day. Everyone has their opinion, but I’m only interested in the players and the preparation for the match. “

“The club didn’t tell me anything. I found out that the president was here this morning. But I didn’t speak to him. I already know a lot of things have leaked. Surely that is something that is true. I’m tired of defending myself. It doesn’t make sense. People can analyze the situation at the club. We made changes. And we proposed changes to the club. Surely there are people who think it there is a lack of respect, people who think that we should have time … I would like to speak one day and speak well of what I think “, added the Barça coach.





In order to justify the recent poor results, Ronald Koeman has launched a plea aimed in particular at his leaders and the design of the current workforce. Indeed, the coach of FC Barcelona made a finding, double-edged, in which he complains of the lack of balance of his workforce: “The team as it is today will be the same in three months. The youngsters can be recovered.”

“We always talk about the system, but it’s not the system. So if we don’t have real wingers, we have to look for full-backs. If I had the money, I would still have Lionel Messi here. And I would also have other players to play the best system and dominate. But if there are no winger and they come inside … You have to prepare the game with this that there is“, analyzed the coach of FC Barcelona.

“There are things missing in the squad but yes if we recover the injured forwards we will have a solid squad. The team lacks balance at the moment, because there are few forwards. Ansu is coming back but he needs We are limited. We lack one-on-one players with speed. If you dribble there are imbalances and things happen. And you create spaces. And I said that before. other day we also lack efficiency “, concluded Ronald Koeman.