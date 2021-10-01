“Fifa 22”, “Far Cry 6”, “Riders Republic” … What are we playing in October?

With Christmas approaching, October is often a prolific month for video game releases. This year, many have sought to return to the source of their knowledgeccess like far cry, Metroid and Age of Empires which are inspired by their previous opu. Fifa 22 is he a regular at outings autumnal, but others bring a little freshness and novelty to the image of unmissable Guardians of the Galaxy that matter make a shattering entrance in the gaming world.

“New World”, Amazon Game Studios’ first headline

This is a new step for Amazon Game Studios, the video games division of the American giant. Created in 2012, this subsidiary finally released its first headline with New World. This massively multiplayer online role-playing game in the genre heroic fantasy is a mega-production with a budget of several tens of millions of euros. Available on PC via the Steam catalog, New World aspires to become a new World of warcraft. It is difficult for the moment to know if the gaming community will hang on to the creation of Amazon. In any case, the creators promise many developments in the gaming world in the coming months. As for the scenario of this opus, it is a dive on the mysterious island of Aeternum which is the subject of fantastic legends. Without reserves or allies in the wake of a shipwreck, you will have to navigate a dangerous world where the basic laws of life (and death) do not apply.

New World available since September 28 on PC via Steam.

“Fifa 22”, something new but not for everyone

Like every fall, EA Sports comes out of the locker room with a more or less new version of its football simulation. This year the main innovation is “hypermotion”, a new technology which has enabled the studio to record in real time the movements of 22 players during a real game of football. Artificial intelligence seems to have gained some neurons, especially defensively. Unfortunately, this technique is too resource-intensive for older consoles and can therefore only be enjoyed on Next Gen. There is therefore a risk of there being a real gap between the two versions of this new Fifa and it is for the moment impossible to know what will give the parts online. Career mode enthusiasts will finally be able to create their own club and customize goals, stadiums and jerseys. An experience bar is also appearing in “Player Career” and “Pro Clubs” modes and will reward the good performance of sofa athletes.

Fifa 22 will be available on October 1 on PS4 and PS5 – Xbox One and Series – Switch – PC.

“Far Cry 6”, once upon a time there was a revolution

Back to basics for the series far cry which reconnects with the tropical atmosphere of its beginnings. On the island of Yara, a powerful dictator, played by Giancarlo Esposito, the “Gus” of the series Breaking Bad, imposes its law in a particularly brutal way. You are a newly acquired supporter of the revolutionary cause and ready to do anything to bring down the regime. The island is a clone of Cuba where resourcefulness and recycling are the daily life of the inhabitants. We therefore see the blooming of improbable weapons such as this disc-throwing rifle which makes it possible to make a bloody mix of Macarena or vehicles adulterated to the extreme.

If the objective of the episode remains very classic, namely to knock out a big bad guy by nibbling his territory, the means to achieve it bring their share of novelties: upgradable clothes which give bonuses and come to compensate for the disappearance of the skill tree or the return of “amigos”, local pets that range from simple pug to vaguely tame crocodile. Ubisoft looked in its old episodes for elements that appealed to the public to make it a kind of best of. Nothing really revolutionary there, but we can trust the studio to serve us a tropical cocktail of colorful characters, which it has the secret, and which should be tasted by aficionados of the genre.

Far cry 6 available October 7 on PS4 and PS5 – Xbox One and Series – PC.

“Metroid Dread”, a 2D maze for the release of the Switch Oled

Metroid is what we call a cult series, a kind of Proust’s madeleine for some players who have damaged their eyes to card his aliens and to discover the secret passages of his labyrinths. But the 3rd dimension has passed through there and the game has changed. Today, Nintendo seeks to give back to the players their original feelings and to reconnect with this good old 2D. 19 years later Merger, the bounty hunter Samus returns to kick the buttocks of the aliens in this new episode which is meant to be energetic and twirling. If the graphic quality is not there, the emphasis is on the dynamics of movements and jumps. A new species of almost indestructible and particularly lethal robotic dog increases the difficulty of the title and varies the gameplay. But if Metroid dropped 2D a long time ago, others were inspired by it, in particular talented independent studios who continued the fight (Mark of the Ninja, Hollow Knight …). The title will therefore have a lot to do to find a place among followers of the genre who may not be satisfied with the name “Metroid” to get enthusiastic.





The game will be the first release to be discovered on the Switch version Oled, a new version of Nintendo’s hybrid console which will be released on October 8. It offers a 7-inch screen, larger than the 6.2 inches of the 2017 version, and therefore an Oled technology screen, with more intense and more contrasting colors. And for those who are more used to playing directly on the console screen rather than on the television, the adjustable support located behind the machine will be wider (that of the previous model was fragile and unstable) and will benefit from ‘an adjustable inclination. Audio will also be enhanced with built-in speakers. A new docking station with an ethernet port will also be available, a treat for those who play online and need a stable connection.

Metroid Dread will be available on October 8, along with the new Nintendo Switch model Oled.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”, e endangered space

Who has not dreamed of being in the skin of Peter Quill with his lascivious sway and his vintage walkman in the middle of his improbable squad of alien mercenaries? After a Marvel avengers which received a rather mixed reception, Square Enix is ​​tackling Guardians of the Galaxy. Rocket, Drax, Gamorra and the unwavering Groot are there to accompany the famous Starlord of which you will be able to take control. The game is an action-oriented narrative solo with, hopefully, the usual humor that characterizes the series. The Quebec studio Eidos Montreal has preferred to focus on the imagery of comics rather than that of films and offers an original story set a few years after a major galactic conflict and pitting the very popular team of mercenaries against a dangerous organization: the universal Church of Truth. With the key, the inevitable extinction of the universe. You are not just Peter Quill. The whole gang takes part in the fight and you can coordinate their actions which gives scenes that are sometimes confused, but always spectacular. As a pack leader, you will have to regularly make choices that will influence the history and relationships in the group knowing that it is highly unlikely that everything will go as planned.

Guardians of the Galaxy available October 26 on PS4 and PS5 – Xbox One and Series – Switch – PC.

“Riders Republic”, extreme sliding in the American national parks

Ubisoft Annecy invites you to participate in its Riders Republic. Several times postponed, the title was long overdue but intends to ride the community wave of extreme sports enthusiasts. Beyond the usual ski or wingsuit ride, the studio now offers to hit the slopes on a mountain bike with new sensations in perspective. You have the choice between 6v6 competitions where the quality of the tricks makes the difference, and mass races with up to 64 participants on PC and Next Gen consoles. A hub allows you to meet people, stay informed and find unusual skills to be able to show off on the slopes. Between two races, you can borrow rocketwings, a kind of wingsuit equipped with a reactor to discover some 250 km² of American national parks faithfully reproduced and whose exploration will be rewarded.

Riders Republic available October 28 on PS5 – PS4 – Xbox One and Series – PC.

Age of Empire s IV, “the age of reason”

The foundations of the series Age of Empires date back to 1997 with a first title which quickly became one of the pillars of the real-time strategy game. This genre, which has been very popular on the PC, has been on the decline in recent years, due to the explosion of consoles on which it is almost impossible to adapt it. The Microsoft empire has nevertheless decided to return to the battlefield, taking inspiration from its illustrious episode Age of Kings with regard to the historical period. Because of History, it is indeed a question in this game which wants to be faithful to reality and presents its campaigns like true documentaries with characters having well existed. China, Delhi Sultanate or England, eight factions will be playable, each with its own particularities and its own troops such as elephants or artillery. More than renewing the genre, the developers have instead sought to satisfy fans who should quickly find their marks and the pleasure of leading an empire to its peak.

Age of Empires IV available for PC on October 28.

And coming in November … “Call of Duty: Vanguard”

In November, players will be on all fronts with the landing of the last Call of Duty which sends them to fight in the vanguard to precipitate the end of the Second World War.