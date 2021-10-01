Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier: the battle royale classes presented in a previously unseen excerpt during the TGS

The 2021 Tokyo Game Show continues and Square Enix has given visibility to some of its upcoming games, including Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. However, the publisher wanted to offer us a little dive into the universe of Final Fantasy VII, but necessarily the game that we all hoped for since it is Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.

Square Enix had surprised its world when announcing its various projects to continue to expand the universe and the brand Final Fantasy VII. Among the two new projects unveiled by the publisher, we found Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (a single-player mobile game that retraces the entire saga Final Fantasy VII) and, the one that interests us today, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a battle royale where the participants embody a recruit of the SOLDIER and compete in different arenas within Midgar.

But since the month of May when the game was detailed a little more in depth, giving us in particular information on the game modes, the number of players who will compete against each other, the types of classes and many others, the amount of information to be put in the tooth was close to nothing. However, Square Enix took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show to remedy this and offer us a new extract that is full of gameplay and sublime CGI animations.

On the video program, some glimpses of the different arenas available within the game, including emblematic locations of the franchise, and a presentation of the classes that will be possible to embody in the game: the warrior, the sorcerer, the monk, the ranger and the ninja. It’s up to you whether you prefer to bet on the dexterity and sharpness of the warrior, the devastating powers of the sorcerer, the harsh strikes of the monk, the agility and precision of the ranger or the speed and stealth of the ninja.





Then, between two animated sequences of which Square Enix and Final Fantasy have the secret, the editor offers us an overview of its different classes and abilities during very rhythmic clashes, whether melee or at a distance with spells or firearms, in which even the flagship invocations are invited of the saga, like Shiva and Bahamut.

But, to everyone’s surprise, it is especially the release date that intrigues because, if the mobile game from Square Enix has shown very little so far, it still aims to be released by the end of the year on iOS and Android, simultaneously across the world.

