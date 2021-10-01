First official day of remembrance of missing Indigenous children in Canada

On National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Montreal, Canada, September 30, 2021. ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP

It is symbolically at the foot of the monument that housed the effigy of former Canadian Prime Minister John Macdonald, initiator of Native residential schools in the 19th century.e century – statue unbolted in August 2020 -, which several hundred members of the First Nations chose to gather, Thursday, September 30, in Montreal. This first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was declared a public holiday by the federal government, after the terrible discoveries, in the spring and this summer, of thousands of burials of Indigenous children which caused a real shock across the country. . Some 150,000 Amerindian, Métis and Inuit children were forcibly enrolled in 139 residential schools across the country until 1996, and between 3,000 and 6,000 of them are believed to have died in several of these “residential schools”, notably in Kamloops, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.





“Every child counts”, wears on her orange T-shirt – the color chosen to pay tribute to the suffering of the natives – Sabina Nianskum, belonging to the Cree community of James Bay (Nord-du-Québec). “ I came in memory of my mother who was a survivor of these schools, so that our history would finally be taught in the schools, so that the systemic racism that we still suffer today ceases, so that we are never relegated to the back burner again. row of savages “, explains the young woman, to the sound of traditional drums which punctuate the ceremony.

The day before, in Ottawa, a moving vigil was held in front of the Federal Parliament, where since this summer dozens of small children’s shoes and soft toys have been placed in memory of the missing. After a “purification” ceremony and the testimonies of three survivors who came to recount the abuse, violence, family tearing and identity experienced in these residential schools, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wearing on his jacket a small orange sweater offered by his grandmother to a little girl, immediately confiscated on her arrival at the boarding school, spoke. “This Truth and Reconciliation Day is not a day for First Nations, but a day for all Canadians”, did he declare.

A “historical and continuous trauma”

“ Reconciliation is not just about understanding and acknowledging the mistakes of the past, but also about understanding that these mistakes still shape us today. (…) We are good at praising our qualities, our merits and positioning ourselves as heroes, but it is harder to be confronted with reality, with mistakes, with the darkness of our past. This is what this Day of Truth and Reconciliation should refer to: to recognize the truth and recognize that the country is responsible for terrible injustices ”, he continued.

