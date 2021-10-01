Five supporters arrested for throwing projectiles during OM-Galatasaray in the Europa League

Five supporters were arrested Thursday evening after incidents during the Europa League match OM-Galatasaray (0-0) for possession and use of pyrotechnic devices. Among them are three Turkish supporters and two Marseillais.
The meeting was stopped in the 39th minute, when firecrackers and smoke were thrown from the yard where the supporters of the Turkish club were gathered. One of them hit a security officer on the lawn and another reached the North Turn of the Vélodrome, where several groups of OM supporters are installed (Dodger’s, Fanatics, MTP, CAOM).
Many firecrackers then exploded and some provocations followed between supporters of the two teams. The match was interrupted for eight minutes, with the players remaining on the pitch. He then resumed calmly. After an uneventful second period, at the end of the match, Galatasaray supporters were asked to stay in their yard. New provocations took place between them and Marseille fans of the Virage Nord.
Thursday evening, the prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône Frédérique Camilleri had tweeted: “Tonight it took 550 police officers for a football match to take place. Three of them were injured, they have my full support. “