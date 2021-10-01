More

    flu, colds, gastro … Winter illnesses are back

    They are a sign that we have returned a bit to the world before the Covid health crisis. With the onset of autumn, tonsillitis, colds and gastroenteritis reappear when they had disappeared with barrier gestures and repetitive confinements. Example in Normandy.


    Martin, 2 and a half years old, suffers from a cough and the young boy’s eyes are tired. For two days, he has been hospitalized at the Rouen University Hospital (Seine-Maritime) for an asthma attack due to a virus. This Thursday, September 30, he will finally be able to leave the hospital. Bronchiolitis, colds, flu or even gastroenteritis, these diseases, which disappeared last winter with the various confinements, are back.

    “We are still only at an alert period, but every day we have at least one child with a respiratory problem”, observes Professor Christophe Marguet, head of the pediatrics department at Rouen University Hospital. With the relaxation of barrier gestures, these winter viruses are rife again, especially among children returning to school. Whether for the Covid or for classic epidemics, barrier gestures are still required.


